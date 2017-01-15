BRADENTON – More details emerging following the arrest of 19-year-old murder suspect Barry Baer.

An MCSO report says Baer and the 56-year-old victim Hollant Adrien were acquaintances. The report says Adrien drove Baer to the area where the murder happened.

Baer said Adrien started making sexual advances, which he rejected. Baer then took out a knife he carried for protection, stabbing Adrien in the neck, resulting in a fight. Baer told deputies he then struck Adrien nearly 50 times in the head with a hammer.

Deputies found Baer with the victim’s vehicle later that night. They held him at the Manatee County Jail until he was arrested and charged with murder.