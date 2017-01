SARASOTA COUNTY – A new family life center here on the Suncoast will be opening soon.

The Church of the Palms hosted a ceremony to begin construction on the Palms Center. Hundreds showed up for the ground breaking event.

The new 14,000 square foot building will feature a café, lounge, classrooms, and much more. Jon F. Swift Construction will be building the new center.

Senior Pastor for Church of the Palms Stephen McConnell says this new facility will bring people together.