SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens about a telephone scam where a caller contacts them claiming there’s a warrant for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court says their employees never make requests of jurors for payment of fines over the phone.

Before acting on an unsolicited phone call, contact the clerk’s office at 941-861-7425.

Visit SCSO for more information.