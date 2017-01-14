MANATEE COUNTY – Phosphate mining activity has not gone unnoticed by some here on the Suncoast.

Dozens of protesters from ‘ANSWER Suncoast’ and ‘Stand Up Fight Back SRQ’ gathered in downtown Bradenton to show their objection toward phosphate mining.

Phosphate mining company, Mosaic will appeal to the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners on January 26th to approve expansion of its mining operations in Manatee County by 3,000 acres.

The protestors claim phosphate destroys ecosystems which include drinking water.

Organizer of ANSWER Suncoast Juliana Musheyev says corporations like Mosaic are not exempt from government oversight.