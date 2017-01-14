MANATEE COUNTY – Pirates are coming to a local market here on the Suncoast. The Anna Maria Island Privateers Thieves Market held its event at Coquina Beach this weekend.

Packed with patrons the flea market showcased t–shirts, custom made jewelry, antiques, and much more.

Different vendors cooked foods such as barbecue brisket and there was even a 60 foot pirate ship there.

Proceeds for this event all go towards scholarships for students.

Vice President of the Anna Maria Island Privateers Lady Cinthia says her group helped families in need during this past holiday season.