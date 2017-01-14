SARASOTA COUNTY – Manatee deputies have arrested a 19-year-old Bradenton man, charging him with murder.

Wednesday, January 11th, deputies found the body of 56-year-old Hollant Maxford Adrien at the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East in Bradenton.

Later that night, deputies found 20-year-old Barry Baer driving the victim’s vehicle. They held him at the Manatee County Jail on unrelated charged while the murder investigation continued.

Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells says Saturday, January 14th, detectives arrested and charged Baer with murder. Deputies also arrested 18-year-old passenger Alexander Turner on violation of probation.