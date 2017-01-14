SARASOTA COUNTY – It seems like almost everyone gets the flu. But we may not realize just how serious it is. The Florida Department of Health confirms a seven year old and seventeen year old have died from complications with the virus this flu season. These and other reasons resulting in Florida Health urging vaccinations as flu season intensifies.

Flu season is in full swing, winter typically seeing an increase because of traveling and spending more time indoors due to the cold weather. Children, pregnant women, and those with chronic conditions are at higher risk.

Medical Director of the Sarasota County Health Department, Dr. William Heymann elaborates on those more susceptible.

“Are those with imperative immune systems due to an acute, other acute or chronic illnesses in most cases, or those who are young who have not developed their full immunity yet… young children, even infants, and those at the other end of life, 65.”

The flu is a tricky virus to contain.

“Unfortunately, the flu virus, they change all the time. That’s why they chance all the time. They, that’s why we can’t just come up with a vaccine like with chicken pox that lasts forever.”

New vaccines are developed over and over again each year. Disease Intervention Services Manager Michael Drennon says they are still the best defense.

“That’s gonna give your body a kind of jump, head start. It’s immune system gonna get prepared when it gets exposed to the virus.”

It takes about two weeks after the vaccination for your body to begin fighting the flu. Injectable flu shots are recommended. Nasal spray is not as there are questions about its effectiveness.

Drennon says Florida is seeing pockets of flu activity.

“Sarasota is still seeing mild, but at this time, it’s kind of low level as to what we would expect this time of year, but it is increasing.”

Health officials stress it is never too late to get your flu shot.

Additional Information from the Florida Health Department of Sarasota County:

The vaccine offered at DOH-Sarasota for adults and children protects against four different strains of flu, two Type A and two Type B.

o We have ample supplies of vaccine for adults and children, including babies aged 6 months to 3 years of age, one of the most vulnerable ages who should be sure to be vaccinated.

o Free vaccine is available for children ages 6 months through 18 years at no charge for those without insurance through the federal Vaccines for Children Program.

o We provide adults with insurance that covers vaccines documentation needed to submit for reimbursement.

Some flu vaccine offered to pregnant mothers is free of charge through the PC 17 program. We can even waive the administration fee for pregnant mothers because of the importance of protecting the mom and baby against the flu. For other adults without insurance, we can provide the flu vaccine for the cost of the administration fee ($20).

High-Dose Flu vaccine is recommended for those age 65 and older. It contains twice the flu antigen contained in a usual flu shot. This is important because as one ages, the immune system weakens and tends to need more to boost it to respond. It is otherwise similar, except that this year, it is still a trivalent vaccine, containing 2 A and only 1 B antigen, whereas all of our other vaccines are quadrivalent this year.

We also have limited supplies of Flucelvax, which is a cell-mediated vaccine, containing no egg protein which is for those with severe egg allergies.

We do have a Flu Information Line, 941-861-2800 which provides a recorded message about flu and flu vaccines.