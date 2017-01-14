MANATEE COUNTY – Holmes Beach continues to dish out the arts and craft shows.

The Anna Maria Island Fest Arts and Craft Show held its 21st annual event right by city hall.

Meanwhile hundreds showed up while sweet kettle corn was being made. Artists and craft makers came from all over the country to partake in the festivities.

Picture frame artwork, jewelry, and other handmade crafts filled the tents for consumers.

Owner of Sunset Boulevard Promotions Carmela Lambert says this event goes deeper beyond the arts and crafts.