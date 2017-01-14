SARASOTA – A Sarasota County organization is celebrating arts education through an initiative called CreateSRQ.

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County is holding a special juried exhibit this weekend. You can find nearly 250 pieces of artwork, including electronic media, drawings, print-making, sculptures, and photography.

All of the artists are 9th thru 12th grade students from seven Sarasota County high schools.

President of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County Jennifer Vigne says it’s exciting to highlight and showcase the works of the students both in this show and the upcoming traveling art show.

This weekend, judges will pay close attention to technical skill, creativity and marketability. But Vigne says they won’t be the only ones judging the show.

“The best part is we also have a People’s Choice Award… the Marie B. Ritter People’s Choice Award that is determined by popular vote. So we want our public to come in, look at the art and cast their vote.”

CreateSRQ is open to the public at no cost all this weekend. It’s in the Roskamp Exhibition Hall at the Ringling College of art and Design from noon to four P.M. thru Monday, January 16th.