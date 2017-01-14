SARASOTA – Sarasota is known as the circus capital of the world and one event helps prove that.

The Circus Ring of Fame inducted its new members for the class of 2017 at St. Armands Circle.

Hundreds showed up for this event that even featured a live orchestra. Six new members were voted into this year’s prestigious group.

President of the Circus Ring of Fame Brian Liddicoat says this means a lot for the inductees.

Inductees include

– Reggie Armor, Aerialist

– Henry Ringling North, Circus Impressario

– “Rogana” Dora Foster, the Queen of Balance

– Allen Bloom, the Guru of Circus Marketing

– The Pedrolas, Wire Walkers and Aerialists

– Starless Night, Steed Extraordinaire