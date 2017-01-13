JACKSONVILLE- A newborn baby abducted from her mother’s hospital room in Jacksonville in 1998 has been found alive in South Carolina.

Kamiyah Mobley, now 18 years-old, disappeared from University Hospital on July 10, 1998. The facility is now called UF Health Jacksonville Medical Center.

51 year old Gloria Williams was arrested by in South Carolina and charged with her kidnapping.

The name in which Mobley has been living under for the last 18 years is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story.