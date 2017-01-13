Sarasota Deputies have a warning tonight about distraction burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Office calls this a common but preventable crime that often happens this time of year.

Deputies responded to a residential burglary at 4 p.m. Thursday around 4:00 p.m., in the 2200 block of Mission Valley Boulevard in Nokomis.

The victims say they were approached by two suspects claiming to be with a landscaping company hired by neighbors to cut down trees near the property line.

But while the suspects were with the property owners, security footage from a neighbor captured a third suspect enter the home.

Residents later found cash missing from a bedroom.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends calling law enforcement if you see unfamiliar or suspicious people loitering around your neighborhood, knocking on doors or sitting in vehicles.