VENICE – South jetty beach access is one of the main topics being discussed at Venice city council’s special meeting today.

There are four alternatives to improve safety of the beach access at Humphreys Park at the south jetty.

The south jetty, along with flamingo ditch and Deertown gully, are the three beach erosion hot spots along roughly 3.2 miles of city beach front, from the south jetty to just south of Brohard Park.

So here are some options: Construction of the boardwalk would cost close to fifty thousand to $96,000 dollars.

A reinforced pedestrian path and low profile retaining wall would cost $150,000 to $200,000 dollars, and periodic sand transfers $100,000 to $400,000 dollars.

The jetties were built in the 1960s as part of the project that created the intercostal waterways.