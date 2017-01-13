SARASOTA – Early Thursday, the U.S. Senate took the first steps to repeal Obama Care. In nearly seven hours of voting, several amendments went down in defeat, including one requiring insurance companies cover contraception costs. If that lives in the final legislation, millions of women will lose co-pays for reproductive medications.

Doctor Suzie Prabhakaran, the Medical Director of Sarasota’s local Planned Parenthood, calls access to birth control basic health care. She says, “99 percent of women at some point in their life use birth control.”

Something a lot of people don’t fully understand is that there are many more benefits to the birth control pill than just contraception.

“For many women when they have their menstrual cycle, they have a lot of pain or have very heavy bleeding,” says Prabhakaran. “Some women have very irregular cycles if they’re not on birth control pills, so for many women access to birth control pills is really life altering.”

Without it, many women struggle. “As far as their quality of life, their ability to do their work, their ability to be, you know, interact with their families, to be with their families, so it really is, it’s basic health care,” says Prabhakaran.

Doctor Prabhakaran says Planned Parenthood will continue to offer reproductive services, regardless of what happens to Obama Care. “Our motto is care no matter what, so we will be here for women no matter what happens in the Florida legislature, in the national legislature,” she says.