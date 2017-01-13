MANATEE, SARASOTA – The Manatee-Sarasota region is the only metro area in Florida with faster employment growth in 2016 than in 2015.

According to the herald tribune, the region added close to 10 thousand jobs in November over the previous year.

Economist Hank Fishkind says the local housing markets have rebounded from the valley of death.

Home sales in November are about 9 percent ahead of last year.

Fishkind urged Bradenton economic development cooperation members Thursday to keep pushing the economy forward, by building off of Port Manatee, and the county’s sports and entertainment programs.