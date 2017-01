MANATEE COUNTY- A body that was found in Bradenton Wednesday morning has now been identified as 56 year old Hollant Maxford Adrien, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies found the body at the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East Wednesday morning.

The trauma to the body lead detectives to believe that the case is a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS..