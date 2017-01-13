Two people were killed in Manatee County, and deputies are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

27–year–old Lashawna Stevenson- Weeks and 32–year–old Barry Joseph were found dead after Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 5200 block of 15th St. Ct. East at about 1:20 pm Friday.

“This is still a very active investigation,” Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said. “After canvassing the area we do have some witnesses that saw some things and heard some things.”

Wells says they are looking for a suspect described as a light skinned black male.

“Last seen wearing a red hat and white t–shirt,” wells said. “Driving a small compact, dark blue, or black vehicle. Can’t give you the make and model at this time, we’re still checking on that.”

Wells says witnesses saw the suspect leave the scene.

“He was seen leaving this location,” wells said. “Southbound of 15 St. Ct. East toward 53rd Ave. East. So, like I said right now we are actively investigating at this location, we have deputies and crime task force in other areas of the county searching for the suspect.”

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the manatee county sheriff’s office at 941–747–3011 or crime stoppers at 866–634–tips.

This marks the third and fourth homicides in Manatee County this week.