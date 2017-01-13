New tonight, a nine month investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office nets three arrests on a variety of charges.

Deputies with the Narcotics unit and the swat team served a search warrant in 21000 block of Ionia Avenue. 39-year old Keith Laflower was arrested on sale and delivery of Meth and Dilaudid, and other drug-related charges.

He was also arrested for possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon. 40-year-old Kathleen Ebersole and 22-year-old Sydney Laflower are also facing several drug-related charges.