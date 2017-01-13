SARASOTA – Putnum talks education and economy in Sarasota.

According to the herald tribune, Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam spoke to Sarasota business leaders thursday.

But the speech was more focused on improving the state’s education system and other ways to boost the economy.

Many of the region’s leading political figures came to hear Putnam speak to the Argus foundation during a lunch event at the Sarasota yacht club.

And the paper says that’s because Putnam is looking beyond his current role at a possible bid for governor in 2018.