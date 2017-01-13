Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA – The circus festivities continue this weekend with the 30th Annual Circus Ring of Fame induction ceremonies.

The festivities kicked off Friday morning with a meet and greet at the Showfolks of Sarasota headquarters.

The hall of fame inductees held a panel answering questions and telling circus goers all about the Ringling family.

Some of those panelists include sword–balancer Dora “Rogana” Foster, and circus equestrian expert Dagmar Beavers.

There were also plenty of organs on hand to bring circus music to the celebrations.

Circus showman Brent DeWitt says that’s what the circus is all about. “Everyone that goes to the circus they become a child again and the one thing that is a rule, an international rule of the circus is when you go to the circus you are not allowed to bring any cares and worries inside,” says DeWitt.

The induction will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday on Saint Armand’s Circle.

