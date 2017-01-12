SARASOTA – Sarasota County is set to upgrade more traffic signals.

The region’s advanced traffic system will spread to almost a dozen new areas throughout greater Sarasota this year.

According to the herald tribune, the $2.8 million project will add 34 area intersections into the system run from the Sarasota-Manatee Regional Traffic Center in Manatee County.

Many of the signals to be added to the network will be on long stretches of Lockwood Ridge, 17th Street, Proctor Road and Fruitville Road east of Interstate 75.

The new signals will coincide with the city, county, and FDOT program to review and adjust traffic signal timing at more than 170 intersections across Sarasota County.

The agencies and consultants are collecting and analyzing data at those signals this year and will implement the new timing in 2018.