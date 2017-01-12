SARASOTA – Sprouts Farmers Market will open in April in Sarasota.

The 26,000-square-foot store will be the affordable, organic grocer’s second to open in Florida.

It will be in Sarasota’s Pelican Plaza near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Beneva Road.

According to the herald tribune, it has been one of the most talked about retail openings planned for this year, and Sprouts is already starting to look for employees.

The grocery chain announced on Wednesday that it is starting the hiring process for roughly 100 employees.

Anyone interested can go to sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396.

Sprouts Farmers Market is slated to open on April 12th.