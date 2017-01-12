Sarasota County is working to improve traffic signals with a $2.8 million dollar project funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

With lots of cars on the road, Drivers in Sarasota could find themselves waiting held up at a light at a busy intersection.

“I do find that the traffic lights they do take a long time to change,” Mary Gellner. “You end up waiting at the light a long time, and I find there is a lot of traffic here.”

Sarasota County is now in Phase 5 on a plan to help mitigate traffic; Traffic Engineering and Operations Manager Robert Fakhri says they will be adding hardware to more traffic lights that will allow them to be changed from the Regional Traffic Center.

“That will add 34 signals to the overall system,” Fakhri says. “The County has 236 signals and this will take a piece of that and install it in what we call the Advanced Traffic Management System.”

Fakhri says the ATMS system is monitored by engineers who can make adjustments.

“Mitigate for increased traffic congestion,” Fakrhi says. “As well as improve traffic operations and management capabilities in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.”

The new hardware will let engineers change the light manually in case of accident or detour.

“The engineer here at his desk could sit down,” Fakrhi says. “Go to the software, look at the timing parameters and modify them quickly. So, the response time is much faster, quicker, and that will translate into smoother travel.”

213 Traffic Signals in Sarasota County are currently on the ATMS system, Construction on the new signals is expected to begin this fall.

Many of the upgraded signals will be on Lockwood Ridge, 17th St., Proctor Road, and Fruitville Road East of I-75.