NORTH PORT – North Port moves forward with plans for an aquatic complex at Butler Park.

According to the herald tribune, on Wednesday City commissioners reaffirmed a goal to build a 50-meter pool and a lazy river water feature at Butler Park, they authorized City Manager Jonathan Lewis to work with Kimley-Horn and Associates to dust off 2011 plans and update the cost projections, while adding a water slide or splash pad.

A 2011 estimate pegged the cost at roughly $4.6 million.