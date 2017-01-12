MANATEE COUNTY- Traffic is slowing on U.S. 41 after a motorcycle and car collide.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 41 and Braden Avenue just north of the airport.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition.
The officer didn’t know the status of the driver of the car.
Debris covers the right north bound lanes of 41.
We will keep you up to date with more details as they become available. But as of now avoid the area.
