SARASOTA- On Tuesday, Sarasota County Sheriff Deputies and the fire department responded to a call about an explosion at the 3400 block of Fairview Drive in Sarasota.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Andrew Ilardi after the investigators found a number of items they concluded to be chemicals needed to make methamphetamine.

His next door neighbor, Estrella Engelhardt says, she’s know the single mother of two boys since they moved into the house about 20 years ago.

Engelhardt says, the boy next door, used to come to her house to eat and play piano but he stopped coming about two years ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ilardi is being charged with production of meth which is a felony.

This is not the first time Ilardi’s had a run in with the law, he was arrested for larceny back in 2015 and in 2016 he was arrested for failure to appear in court for that charge.

His bond is set to $15,000.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
