VENICE – A man is dead after falling from a tree in Venice Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning at 758 Village Circle. According to a spokesperson for the City of Venice, a male worker for a private landscaping company was fatally injured while cutting a tree.

A Venice police officer tells SNN on scene that the man was cutting a limb off a palm tree when he fell and suffered cardiac arrest.

We did try to speak with the landscaping company on the scene, but they declined to comment.

Due to a language barrier, a Spanish–speaking officer was on the scene trying to find out what happened.

The incident is under investigation. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.