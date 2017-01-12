Mr. Sparky

VENICE – A man is dead after falling from a tree in Venice Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning at 758 Village Circle. According to a spokesperson for the City of Venice, a male worker for a private landscaping company was fatally injured while cutting a tree.

A Venice police officer tells SNN on scene that the man was cutting a limb off a palm tree when he fell and suffered cardiac arrest.

We did try to speak with the landscaping company on the scene, but they declined to comment.

Due to a language barrier, a Spanish–speaking officer was on the scene trying to find out what happened.

The incident is under investigation. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

SHARE
Previous articleThe Circus Science Machine ends its three-day run
Nicole Sommavilla
Nicole Sommavilla
http://snntv.com
Multimedia journalist Nicole Sommavilla is a recent graduate from Ithaca College. Nicole was born and raised in Westchester, New York before she made the move to Florida. Being new to area, she loves meeting people and exploring the Suncoast. In her free time Nicole enjoys working out, being with her friends and family, and exploring the natural lands that surround her. Nicole has always loved writing and storytelling, which is how she discovered her passion for news. If you have a story idea or a news tip, feel free to email her at nicole.sommavilla@snntv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter (@nesommavilla) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NicoleSommavillaNews) for updates!