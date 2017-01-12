SARASOTA – It sure looks like a circus but it’s also science.

“We were looking for some way to make physics accessible, interesting and exciting to young people. Because you just say physics to anybody they just saw ew,” says Co-Founder of “The Circus Science Machine” Karen Bell.

Presenting “The Circus Science Machine: Education Program.” A life–size circus machine demonstrating physics, gravity, force and motion for 3600 Sarasota and Manatee County students over the course of three days.

“This is actually a measured program. We go into the schools with teaching artists. We let the kids experience the science concepts in the classroom and then we bring them here to the sailor circus arena. So, then they can experience the life–size presentation as well as the performing arts,” says Managing Director of the Circus Arts Conservatory Jennifer Mitchell.

The program is in its third year and the Circus Arts Conservatory partnered up with USF Sarasota–Manatee’s Center for Partnerships for Arts–Integrated Teaching Program to make it even bigger and better.

“We’ve been working with them to put the content online and to a more instructional format so that teachers can have access to it from all over the state and incorporate it into their classrooms. Even if they can’t physically be here,” says Regional Chancellor of USF Sarasota-Manatee Sandra Stone.

The success of the program is driven not by the content, but in the way it’s presented. Adding a whole different meaning to when the circus comes to town, or in this case, class.

“Arts-integration right now is a big deal. It’s gaining a lot of momentum in education because it works. It helps kids remember stuff,” says Co-Founder of “The Circus Science Machine” Robin Eurich.