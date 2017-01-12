SARASOTA – The Circus Science Machine ends its three-day run today at Sailor Circus Arena in Sarasota.

Using science curricula and workbooks designed by USF students, fifth-grade teachers, and pupils in two counties began studying up on Newtonian physics during the last quarter of 2016 prior to this week’s finale.

They have been building their own gizmos based on the same principles.

In a culmination of classroom studies devoted to science and laws of motion, some 3,600 students will get to see if the Circus’ Science Machine fails, which is on a large scale, at least some of the science they’ve been studying.

The project is a unique partnership between The Circus Arts Conservatory and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus.

The conservatory piloted this program three years ago with the help of the Honda Foundation, and it’s grown from 1 to 3 days.