MANATEE – The Red Cross is now helping the victim of a mobile home fire.

It happened last night around 10:20.

Cedar hammock fire rescue units responded to a structure fire at the Luxor mobile home park on 14th street west.

Manatee fire rescue, MCSO, and manatee county ems joined in and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single family residence.

The resident was able to get out before they arrived, and crews immediately began an aggressive fire attack.

The flames were under control within 30 minutes, and the home suffered about $25 thousand dollars in damages.

The cause is still under investigation.