SARASOTA COUNTY – Parents here at Haven Dance were nonetheless confused when they received an e–mail saying that the dance studio had unexpectedly closed. When they found out the artistic director was arrested that confusion switched to shock.

“I don’t know. I don’t have any personal knowledge of any of it. I just know that everybody had the same thing at the same time. It was a complete and utter shock to just about everyone I talked to,” says mother of a former student Melanee Packard.

38 year-old Lauren DeBenedetta has been the artistic director at Haven Dance in North Port for quite some time now. She was arrested Tuesday for two counts of lewd and lascivious battery at her home on Manila Avenue.

“We’re still reeling. We are shocked, we are shocked at the allegations,” says Packard.

A neighbor of DeBenedetta says he never suspected anything. Just another normal person in their quiet neighborhood.

“Normal everyday people as far as I knew. We’d weave once in a while if we’d see each other passing by, that’s about it. Yeah, that’s about it,” says neighbor John Kowalski.

As for Packard and her daughter they say DeBenedetta was nothing but good to them. Especially when times were tough.

“We’re very fond of Lauren. Lauren did a lot for my daughter. Especially through times with our family that was traumatic. Lauren stood by her and stood by me and told her if you need anything we’re here for you, we’re a family. So, yeah, we loved her,” says Packard.

It’s still not known specifically what prompted the arrest. So as for those parents who spent money on uniforms and tuition, all they can do is wait.