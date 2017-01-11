MANATEE – A 27 year old Manatee County woman is charged as accessory to murder.

Kristal Diaz-Antunez allegedly helped her husband Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre who is on the run by making false statements to detectives.

Manatee County detectives say Valdovinos-Aguirre is wanted for the murder of Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez.

The victim was shot at El Paisano bar on 15th ST. East in Bradenton.

He was transported to Blake Medical center where he died during emergency surgery.

Anyone who has any information on the crime or 25-year-old Carols Valdovinos-Aguirre is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Crime stoppers.