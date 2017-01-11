BRADENTON – The body of a 40 – 50 year old black male of medium height and weight was discovered at 58th Ave. East and 21st St. in Bradenton early Wednesday morning. Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s office Dave Bristow says the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“Observing the body,” Bristow said. “There is trauma to the body, where not going to get into what that is, but that means we’re treating the case as a homicide, and right now we’re actively trying to identify the body.”

Bristow says at this point there are still more questions than answers.

“Number one, identify the victim,” Bristow said. “Number two find out where he lived, what he may have been doing in that area, and that should lead us to some leads and hopefully eventually solve this thing.”

Bristow says the man was wearing a green sport coat and brown corduroy slacks.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.