MANATEE – An 83 year old Manatee County man is charged in a fatal shooting.

Eugene Matthews was arrested and charged with fatally shooting a woman who had stopped by his home to retrieve a dog.

According to a sheriff’s office report, 65 year old Rebecca Rawson, her daughter, Kathryn and brother-in-law, Rodney Rawson, went to Matthew’s home on Pritchart road to retrieve a dog.

After Rodney knocked on the front door, Matthews opened it and began shooting.

Matthews fired at the trio’s car and struck Rebecca Rawson with a round that went through the front windshield.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Matthews was taken into custody.