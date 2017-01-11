MANATEE, SARASOTA – Four people are arrested after allegedly stealing a car and taking law enforcement on a 36-mile pursuit.

It happened last night; a Honda Civic was stolen in Manatee County.

MSO followed the vehicle south to university parkway, that’s when the Sarasota sheriff’s office took over, and SSO deputies followed the speeding car all the way down into Venice.

It stopped on burke road and neighbors tell SNN that 22 year old Lauren Craven, plus passengers 30 year old Amos Pierre, 41 year old Jody Pierce, and 20 year old Nicole Thomas all jumped out and ran.

But they were all caught and arrested.

Charges are expected, but have not yet been filed.