SARASOTA COUNTY – An explosion leads Sarasota deputies to a meth lab operation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Ilardi after an explosion at his home at the 3400 Block of Fairview Drive in Sarasota around 2:45 P.M. Tuesday, January 10th.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home where they recovered miscellaneous chemicals and over-the-counter medications consistent with production of the drug.

Ilardi was arrested and charged with production of methamphetamine.