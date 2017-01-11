SARASOTA – A controversial short story gets a Sarasota substitute teacher banned from working in the district.

According to the herald tribune, a week before winter break in December, Lisa del Rosso had 12th-grade students in an advanced English class at Venice high read “alma,” a short story by Pulitzer-prize winning writer Junot Diaz.

The story, published in the New Yorker, comes from Diaz’s book “this is how you lose her” and includes open discussions of race and relationships, as well as graphic descriptions of sex and explicit language.

It got the students talking and engaging with the material, but it also got parents talking, and one called one of the schools vice principals.

Del Rosso was immediately told to stop teaching the story, and the former writing professor at New York University did, But according to the herald tribune, although she followed the administration’s orders, a district policy instituted in 2011 bans substitutes after a single performance complaint.

The district gave Del Rosso 10 days to appeal, and she chose not to.