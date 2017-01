SARASOTA – Legendary stand up comic Dave Chapelle will be in Sarasota in February.

Chappelle is in the middle of a career resurgence and will make his Sarasota debut at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on February 11th. He is expected to attract a younger, more diverse fan base.

Chapelle joins an impressive list of comics already on the remaining schedule including Jay Leno, Billy Crystal, Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Tickets, on sale at 10 A.M. Friday, January 13th, are $69.