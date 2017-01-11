SARASOTA – The top doctor from the American Cancer Society says it’s time to rethink mammograms. Some studies show breast cancer screenings lead to over diagnosis, but a Suncoast oncologist has a different opinion.

The study, published in the journal, the Annals of Internal Medicine finds a third of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Denmark didn’t have malignant tumors, or had slow growing tumors with no need for immediate treatment, leading to the potential for over diagnosis.

Suncoast oncologist and Medical Director of Cancer Center of Sarasota, Steve Mamus disagrees. “For women under the age of 50 it is hard to demonstrate a survival benefit for mammography, that’s one issue,” he says.

The second issue, he says, “When you do find a malignancy or you find a breast cancer it is very difficult in an individual patients many times to know exactly how aggressive that cancer is,” especially in women younger than 50.

“As you are younger you have more female hormone in your body that the breast tissue is denser, it is more difficult to see on a mammogram,” which Mamus says explains the so called over diagnosis.

In 2012 The New England Journal for Medicine found one in three cancers detected through a mammogram may not be life–threatening. What’s that phrase…better safe than sorry? No matter the severity, Doctor Mamus says you need to be treated.

“If you have breast cancer which spreads somewhere else into another portion of your body like to bone or your liver, it is treatable, but not curable,” says Mamus.

It’s been a controversial topic for decades. Doctor Mamus says he would argue that breast cancer is actually under diagnosed with mammograms. In fact, 15 to 25% of breast cancers are missed by the test. He says no test is 100% certain, but you should always trust your gut.