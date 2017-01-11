PARRISH – An 83-year-old man is behind bars after last night’s shooting death of his best friend’s estranged wife.

Eugene Matthews was arrested and charged with fatally shooting a woman who had stopped by his home to retrieve a dog named Bart.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, 65-year-old Rebecca Rawson, her daughter, Kathryn and brother-in-law, Rodney Rawson, went to Matthews’ home on Pritchart.

According to the suspect’s son, Mark Matthews says, the trio forcefully drove through his dad’s front gate and kicked down his door in an attempt to get the dog.

Mark says, he believes his father shot in self-defense since the group was trespassing even after being warned to never return to his home.

Shortly after, Rawson lost her life after one of Matthews bullets went through the windshield of the car, striking her in the face.

Matthews is still in custody and during his first appearance he was issued no bond

SHARE
Previous articleMCSO investigating body found in Bradenton as a homicide
Next articleNorth Port dance instructor arrested for lewd and lascivious battery
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.