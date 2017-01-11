PARRISH – An 83-year-old man is behind bars after last night’s shooting death of his best friend’s estranged wife.

Eugene Matthews was arrested and charged with fatally shooting a woman who had stopped by his home to retrieve a dog named Bart.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, 65-year-old Rebecca Rawson, her daughter, Kathryn and brother-in-law, Rodney Rawson, went to Matthews’ home on Pritchart.

According to the suspect’s son, Mark Matthews says, the trio forcefully drove through his dad’s front gate and kicked down his door in an attempt to get the dog.

Mark says, he believes his father shot in self-defense since the group was trespassing even after being warned to never return to his home.

Shortly after, Rawson lost her life after one of Matthews bullets went through the windshield of the car, striking her in the face.

Matthews is still in custody and during his first appearance he was issued no bond