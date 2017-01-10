SARASOTA COUNTY – If there was a way to reverse heart disease without medications or surgery, would you do it? Well there is. It’s Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Ornish Program, and they’re celebrating their first successful year.

After an aortic valve replacement, Steve Henry needed to make some changes. His cardiologist recommended Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Ornish Program. “If I was a pharmaceutical company and I came out with a pill and said take this pill I’m not only gonna stop heart disease, I’m gonna reverse it, everybody in the world that has heart problems would want that pill,” says Henry. “Well the Ornish Program is that pill.”

It’s a four part program: exercise, stress management, love and support, and nutrition. “The Ornish Diet is mostly a plant–based diet very low fat, no type of fats at all, no chicken, no fish, no meats,” says Henry. It sounds difficult, but as a meat lover, Henry says it’s easy to find alternatives.

Meredith Cleveland is the co–director of the program. She’s seen miracles first hand. “We’ve had patients going off some of their cholesterol medications, we’ve seen a decrease in their total cholesterol, we’ve seen decreases in patient’s A1C’s which is a measure for diabetes,” she says. Including Henry. “I was marginally diabetic before I started the program and now my sugar is way down,” he says.

“A second patient, who came into us with a 75% blockage, came back to visit about four or five months after he graduated to give us the good news that his blockage was now at 25%,” says Cleveland.

Patients attend two, four hour group education sessions a week. “Stretching, some very gentle chair yoga, meditation visualization,” says Cleveland.

After nine weeks, they’re ready to take the reins on a new lease on life. “If you can change your lifestyle and possibly reverse heart disease, it’s a wonderful program,” says Henry.

The Ornish Program recommends 30-60 minutes of relaxation every day.