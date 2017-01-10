VENICE – The Venice City council will consider slowing growth today by targeting a controversial project.

According to the herald tribune, the City Attorney has suggested Venice purchase ‘The Woods’.

It’s a Neal Communities development near the intersection of Border and Jackson roads.

City Attorney David Persson raised the idea with representatives from Neal during recent talks on mitigation fees.

No lots have been sold yet, and city officials have been discussing ways to slow down growth.

A rezoning request for the 151-acre property was approved in June for up to 263 homes, but environmentalists and residents of a rural community close to the Myakka River have been voicing concerns.