SARASOTA AND MANATEE COUNTY- Laura Reynolds isn’t surprised the Suncoast is one of the most dangerous places for pedestrians.
” I’m nervous, I watch out for my life,” Reynolds said.
The AARP lists Sarasota, North Port, and Bradenton as the 10th deadliest area for preventable pedestrian deaths.
“Crosswalks are there for a reason. They’re for the safety of the pedestrians, for the safety of the bicyclists and the safety of the motor vehicle operator,” Sarasota Traffic Officer Jason Frank said.
In the past 18 months Sarasota has 9 serious- injury pedestrian mishaps and five fatal.
“We want Sarasota to be known for the beautiful city that it is, not for the dangerous place to be if you’re a pedestrian,” Frank said.
Ivan Rose says he loves crossing the pond from England for the Suncoast’s warm temps.
But crossing Suncoast roadways? Hardly a walk in the park.
“But actually to have a pedestrian sign flash and count you down and create a panic and cars being able to turn right on a red light I find insane,” Rose said.
Sarasota police are increasing patrol to reduce the number of pedestrian crashes.
But always remember the golden rule of the road.
“Remember as a kid you look left look right look left again, well obviously there’s a reason for that,” Frank said.

Lynden Blake
