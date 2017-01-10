A Sarasota husband and wife team are busted after scamming nearly 40 thousand dollars from their church.

According to the Sarasota county sheriff’s office:

The theft began in September 2014 and spanned for two years while Amanda Towner and her husband Nolan towner, worked at faith Baptist Church on Fruitvile road.

Amanda was hired as the church’s bookkeeper and Nolan volunteered with audio and technical support.

Investigation revealed that Nolan used the pastor’s credit card number to purchase personal items on amazon and withdrew money to put in his personal account, while Amanda made monthly payments using church funds.

In total, the couple stole $39,472 dollars over a two-year period.

The towners are each charged with scheme to defraud, a felony charge that carries a $7,500 bond. Both have posted bail and were released today.