FLORIDA – School choice will be wide open during the next school year.

It’s thanks to a school-choice innovation that kicks off in the 2017-18 calendar year.

According to the herald tribune, the Controlled Open Enrollment (COE) plan, approved last year by the Florida Legislature, allows students to cross districts without needing special justification.

So Kindergarten through 12th grade students can now attend school anywhere in the state, So long as there’s room at the desired school, and if they provide their own transportation.

One potential outcome is a shift of students from lower-performing districts to higher-rated districts.

But the Sarasota school district tells the herald tribune it doesn’t expect the new rule to change much in Sarasota County.