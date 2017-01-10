Residents in one Sarasota neighborhood have a growing concern for a hole on their block that could turn into a public safety problem.

Fences have broken and driveways have cracked due to falling ground on Goodrich Avenue in Sarasota.

Dale Orlando says she’s been trying to contact the county about a possible storm drain problem for three years and the county came out once about a year and a half ago.

This sink hole problem they were supposed to fix and they didn’t,” Orlando said. “Because within a week of them being here and just dumping some more dirt in the hole emerged again.”

After SNN called Sarasota County about the issue, they were in touch with residents and sent out a crew to determine the problem. The county asks residents with any concerns to call the county’s customer service line at 941-861-5000.