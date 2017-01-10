SARASOTA – The new Ringling College library is getting rave reviews.

The Alfred R. Goldstein Ringling College Library opened Monday morning for the college’s first day of spring semester classes, and has a variety of improved features including a modern design, 24-hour computer lab, a 24/7 first-floor working area, multiple terraces where students can sit outside and plenty of books.

According to the herald tribune, the $18 million library was more than 75 percent donor-funded during a nearly six-year fundraising process.

Ringling will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25.