SARASOTA – Surveillance footage, photos of damage done by the homeless to businesses on 2nd Street.

“Garbage was just everywhere. Then there was this big stain on the door and to see human feces thrown on your door is not a pleasant thing to come in to work to on a Monday morning,” says business owner Fernando Vega.

This has been an issue for some business owners in the downtown area for quite some time.

“We’re seeing businesses closing their doors and moving away from downtown because of this issue,” says Vega.

Businesses also claim that when police are present there is no issue. But they also know they can’t be there all the time.

“The police department has two police officers on foot in that area as well as a zone officer that patrols in a car. So we’ve given the area considerable attention. Can we be there 24 hours, 7 days a week? No we cannot,” says Capt. Kevin Stiff of the Sarasota Police Department.

Which brings about the looming question, what needs to be done to contain this problem? What’s it going to take for some real progress to be made on the homeless issue in Sarasota?

“The opportunity to recruit more police officers to come into Sarasota and be able to patrol that area. We need to have some better options than we currently have because it’s starting to hurt businesses here in town and a lot of them are moving,” says Vega.

And that’s the plan for the police department.

“I will be asking for additional police officers. So that will be my side of the equation, of course, the city commission and city manage will have to determine whether or not my need can be paid for,” says Capt. Stiff.