Four suspects are in custody after a high speed car chase spanning two counties ended on burke road near the Venice airport tonight.

According to Sarasota Police, the chase started in Manatee County and witnesses saw dozens of cop cars continue down U.S. 41 south driving at dangerous speeds of close to 90 miles per hour.

Police may have tried to use speed sticks to slow down the car but it is unclear if they were successful.

The chase ended on burke road where a neighbor tells SNN he saw the suspects jump out of the car and run into the woods.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting manatee county sheriff’s office in the investigation.