CHARLOTTE COUNTY- Norman Lewis was an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy, a UCF football standout, but at Port Charlotte High School, he was “Big Norm.”

“He had a contagious smile, when he smiled you instantly found yourself smiling back,” Norm’s classmate, Allison Portwood, said.

Norm’s elementary school principal found himself smiling back at norm…even when the fifth grader got sent to his office.

“He got in trouble once, it was on a bus and I had him in my office and his parents came in,” Michael Riley said.

That parent meeting ended up being Riley’s favorite memory of Norm…because he saw the loving family he was a part of.

“I won’t forget that,” Riley said.

Even though Riley’s finding joy through memories …his heart is breaking for Norm’s mom and dad.

“To lose a child has to be the most difficult thing in the world,” Riley said.

After Monday’s tragedy in which Deputy Lewis was killed in a crash that occurred during the search for the man accused of fatally shooting Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, Riley searched for pictures of norm in the line of duty.

He says in the pictures he saw norm making people smile like he did at Myakka River Elementary.

“He would walk in the cafeteria and say ‘Norm Norm Norm Norm’ everybody wanted to be his friend and he made everybody feel like they were his best friend,” Riley said.

Now Norm’s friends are starting a petition, hoping to name Port Charlotte High’s football stadium in his honor.

“Within hours they had 600 names on their petition just like that,” Riley said.

Riley says it’s going to take a long time for the Port Charlotte community to heal because they’ll never be another Norm.

“They don’t make them like that anymore,” Riley said. “He was an exceptional young man and grew to be an exceptional man.”